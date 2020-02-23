Local Matters

February 23, 2020 - 6:03pm

Le Roy picks up three sectional tiles in track and field

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, sports, track and field.

Le Roy's indoor track and field team came home with three Section V Class C titles this weekend.

Above, Aiden Harrington wins the 600-meter title with a time of 1:27.93.

The boys won the 4x400 relay title. The team is comprised of Brian Roblee, James Blake, Chase Bordonaro, Aidan Harrington.

The girls' team also won the 4X400 relay championship.  The relay team is: Ashley Totten, Ellie Dambra, Riley Wood, and Mia Hampton

The boys and girls teams both came in second place.

Photos and info submitted by Tim McArdle.

