Le Roy schools shutdown because of threat

Press release from Chief Chris Hayward, Le Roy PD:

The School received a report of a possible threat and we are currently investigating. The School received it early this morning and given the hour, made the decision to close to allow us to try to determine if the threat was credible or not. Given the ongoing investigation, we will not be making anyone available for on-camera interviews.

Via text message this morning, Hayward said there will be a press conference at a time to be determined.

A parent in Le Roy tells The Batavian that her household received a robocall from the school early this morning informing them that both Wolcott School and the Junior-Senior High School were closed for the day and that all after school and extracurricular activities were canceled because of a "credible" threat on SnapChat made last night.

WBTA received a call from the school's athletic director informing them that tonight's football game in Avon in is canceled.