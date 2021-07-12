Local Matters

July 12, 2021 - 1:55pm

Le Roy senior makes strong showing at national clay target championship

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, sports, clay target shooting.

Le Roy's Aaron Leone finished out his high school trap shooting career with his third appearance at the USA Clay Target National Championship in Mason, Mich.

On the first day of the competition, he shot 97/100. On the second day, 98/100 with a reverse run of 81 straight hits to finish 32nd of 1,684 competitors.

Information and photo submitted by Tim McArdle.

