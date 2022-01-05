Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 5, 2022 - 3:51pm

Le Roy tops Batavia 48-44 in first game of 2021 Rotary Tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in rotary tournament, Le Roy, sports, basketball, batavia, Batavia Rotary.

lrbatrotary2021.jpg

In the first game of the first round of the Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Classic, Le Roy beat Batavia 48-44.

For Le Roy, Kenna McKenzie and Lindsey Steffenille scored 13 points each. 

For Batavia, Jaimin Macdonald scored 16 points and Jaylene Dersham scored 15 points.

Le Roy will face Notre Dame in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. tonight at GCC.

For more photos, click here.

lrbatrotary2021-2.jpg

lrbatrotary2021-3.jpg

lrbatrotary2021-4.jpg

lrbatrotary2021-5.jpg

lrbatrotary2021-6.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2022

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button