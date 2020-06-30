Less than 3 percent of Genesee County residents tested have COVID-19 antibodies

Press release:

Antibody Testing: This is a current snapshot of the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test results both departments have received and will be updated periodically, but not daily.

Genesee County: Of the 1,589 antibody test results received there were 46 who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) antibodies.

Orleans County: Of the 687 antibody test results received there were 17 who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) antibodies.

Since last week there has been 1 new positive for antibodies for Genesee County and 0 new positives for Orleans County of the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test results received.