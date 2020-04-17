LIVE: County COVID-19 update for April 17, 2020

Video Sponsor

Daily Briefing:

New Cases

As of 2:00 p.m. today: Genesee County received 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 92 positive cases Four positive cases reside in Batavia and one resides in Pembroke. One individual is in their 20’s, one individual is in their 30’s, one individual is in their 50’s, one individual is in their 60’s, and one individual is in their 90’s. 1 of the positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. 3 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County: 8 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 43 Of the new positive cases today, 7 live in Albion and 1 lives in Ridgeway We have one individual in their 50’s, 2 individuals in their 60’s, 2 individuals in their 70’s and 3 individuals in their 80’s. One has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation 4 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Due to the current limited swabbing kits, there continue to be guidelines in place for primary care providers to order COVID-19 swabbing. This is based upon screening for high risk categories. Contact your primary care provider first to discuss symptoms and ability to be swabbed.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).

If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus.

When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names of close contacts, we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts.

If you are experiencing ANY COVID-19 related symptoms STAY HOME! Do not go to work, do not go to the store, do not go anywhere, YOU are spreading the virus. STAY HOME!

