LIVE: Interview with Paul Pettit, director of public health

Video Sponsor

In this interview, Paul Pettit talks about the recent uptick in cases, the level of community spread, how things are going with the schools, the arrival of flu season, the ongoing difficulty in getting adequate testing locally, and what the future holds.

Regarding the outbreak in Elba, Pettit said:

What we can see is there is some connection, obviously, on the social side. I do want to say we haven't seen any school spread among these different students in Elba. They're more connected on the community side. There are some different things that we're identifying as some commonality and connections with some of these cases, some of them involved in social gathering, some birthday parties, different types of events that may have lent itself, again, maybe closer contact, prolonged contact that would have potentially led to some of these transmissions.

On guidelines and restrictions:

We're continuing to advocate daily, locally, here, especially in the rural areas, for the testing capacity or some additional relief on some of these guidelines, some of the closures and capacity issues. We do believe that there should be a little more flexibility in some of these areas, especially with low infection rates overall. So we are advocating. we are working with all of our elected officials, to push back at some of these things.

After talking about eased guidelines for doctors in clearing students to return to school, Petit brought up ongoing issues with testing: