Local average gas prices drop two cents

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.22, down one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.56. The New York State average is $2.29 – the same as last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.74. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.22 (down two cents since last week)

Buffalo - $2.25 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca - $2.21 (down two cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.27 (down one cent since last week)

Rome - $2.33 (no change since last week)

Syracuse - $2.23 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown - $2.34 (no change since last week)

Compared to last week, when local pump prices saw an increase after Hurricane Laura, prices are slowly dropping. Motorists saw plenty of savings at the pump from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The national gas price average during the unofficial start and stop to summer was $2.15 - the cheapest since 2004. Demand was decimated this summer, which ultimately meant increased supply and cheap gas prices. That trend continues.

“Summer may be fading into the rearview mirror, but less expensive gas prices are not,” said Elizabeth Carey, AAA spokesperson. “Moving into fall we traditionally see a drop in demand and further savings at the pump. This year that means pump prices could possibly push even lower then we’ve already seen in 2020.”