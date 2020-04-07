April 7, 2020 - 2:39pm
Local residents making masks for people in our community
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, masks, coronavirus, news.
These are the people who have contacted us to say they are available to make masks for their fellow Genesee County residents. We haven't asked what, if anything, they're charging.
- Roxanne: [email protected]
- Shandra: [email protected]
- Bethany: [email protected]
- June: [email protected]
If you are available to sew cloth masks for other people and would like to be listed, email [email protected]. Here is a link to the CDC guidelines (pdf).