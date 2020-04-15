Local Matters

April 15, 2020 - 5:26pm

Local residents making masks for people in our community

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, masks, coronavirus, news.

These are the people who have contacted us to say they are available to make masks for their fellow Genesee County residents. We haven't asked what, if anything, they're charging.  

If you are available to sew cloth masks for other people and would like to be listed, email [email protected]Here is a link to the CDC guidelines (pdf).

