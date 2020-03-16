Local restaurants offering deliver, pickup and takeout

Here are local restaurants with either delivery, curbside pickup, or take out available:

Batavia's Original, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m., $1 deliveries within a 10-mile radius, curbside pickups, take-out (dine-in until further notice). Menu. Call: (585) 443-3303.

Bourbon & Burger Co., Delivery Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last orders are taken at 8 p.m.). Menu. Delivery within Batavia City limits Call: 585-219-4242.

Center Street Smoke House, curbside pickup starting at 4 p.m. Menu. Call: (585) 343-7470.

Chap's Elba Diner, delivery to Elba, Batavia, Barre, Albion ("If any of our elderly customers need anything we will be there for them."), Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call: (585) 757-5010 or (586) 797-7505.

Dibble Family Center, dinner service pickup and delivery, daily from 4 to 7 p.m., starting tomorrow. New menus posted daily. (585) 409-0011, For more information, click here.

The Coffee Press. Accepting takeout calls for all of our menu items (drinks included) Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. 8 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Menu. (585) 483-3096.

Roman's (Formerly Ken's Charcoal Pits), Delivery Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. 9 p.m. (last orders are taken at 8 p.m.), within Batavia City limits. Menu. (585) 345-6788.

To have your food establishment added to the list, email [email protected].