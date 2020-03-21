Locally owned businesses ready to serve you through delivery and pickups

(We'll put this back to the top of the home page each time it's updated.)

Here are local restaurants with either delivery, curbside pickup, or takeout available:

Alex's Place, take-out and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Menu. (585) 344-2999.

Batavia's Original, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m., $1 deliveries within a 10-mile radius, curbside pickups, take-out. Menu. Call: (585) 443-3303.

Bourbon & Burger Co., Delivery Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last orders are taken at 8 p.m.). Menu. Delivery within Batavia City limits Call: 585-219-4242.

Byron Hotel, takeout available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Menu. Call: (585) 548-9992.

Caryville Inn, takeout/curbside Wednesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and takeout/curbside/delivery Wednesday-Saturday 4 to 9 p.m. Call: (585) 948-9780

Center Street Smoke House, curbside pickup starting at 4 p.m. every day. Menu Page 1. Menu Page 2. Call: (585) 343-7470. Pickup is at the westside door, drive-thru Jackson Square.

Chap's Elba Diner, delivery to Elba, Batavia, Barre, Albion ("If any of our elderly customers need anything we will be there for them."), Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call: 585-757-5001 or 585-797-7505.

Cinquino's Pizza, takeout and curbside pickup within Batavia city limits. Menu. Call 585-343-2447.

The Coffee Press,takeout and curbside pickup all of our menu items (drinks included) Monday-Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu. (585) 483-3096.

D & R Depot Restaurant Open 11 a.m. -1 p.m., & 4 to 7 p.m. Free delivery in Le Roy, and $1/mile for locations outside of Le Roy. (No minimum). "Track-side" pickup (our play on curbside). Our full menu available! Customers can order by phone (768-6270), or via our website or mobile app.

Dibble Family Center, dinner service pickup and delivery, daily from 4 to 7 p.m., starting tomorrow. New menus posted daily. (585) 409-0011, for more information, click here.

Eat Well Grill, Takeout is available in addition to delivery via DoorDash, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Menu. (585) 446-3033.

Eden Cafe & Bakeshop, -pen for takeout only, until further notice. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call in your order (585) 815-4487. Menu.

Eli Fish Brewing Co., takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Menu. (585) 343-0008.

Fishtales Hideaway, Open for takeout only. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. Menu.

Islands Hawaiian Grill, free delivery, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Menu. Family meal deals available. (585) 483-3113.

Mama Chavez's Taqueria - Takeout orders only. Tues - Sat. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Call in your order for pick-up 585-502-5093.Click here for daily specials.

O'Lacy's Irish Pub, Open on Friday, March 20th, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. for TAKEOUT ONLY. LImited Menu. Call (585) 343-3270.

Oliver's Candies, curbside pickups and deliveries. Orders, prepaid and call (585) 343-5888 to say which door you're at. Delivery: $1 in the City of Batavia; $3 in the Town of Batavia, $5 for the rest of Genesee County. Order online to ship anywhere in the world. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The Sweet Life Country Store in Elba remains open.

Pok-A-Dot, takeout available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Public Coffee Hub, food and beverages for pickup. Times and locations vary. Click here to find out where the food truck is today.

The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, delivery and takeout Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. (closed Mondays). Menu. Call: (585) 343-6972

Roman's (formerly Ken's Charcoal Pits), Delivery within the City/Town of Batavia (at our discretion) Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. 9 p.m. (last orders are taken at 8 p.m.). Menu. (585) 345-6788.

T.F. Brown's, free delivery in Batavia city limits, and curbside pickup, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Debit/Credit for delivery required; cash payment available for curbside pickup. Order online at tfbrowns.com or through the mobile app. (585) 343-1547.

The Willow Bend Inn, Friday fish fries along with a limited menu for take out/curbside service. Facebook menu and orders can be called in at 585-343-9767 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

The Yngodess Shop, curbside pick up, and free delivery with a $20 minimum. (1 - 6 p.m.) call for more details. Sunday 12 - 6 p.m., Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Call in your order. (585) 343-3170.

To have your food establishment added to the list, email [email protected]

How other local businesses are serving their customers:

Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle, free pick up and delivery for repairs and purchases. Free delivery of any toy, puzzle, game, model, or "anything you need from going stir-crazy" in any part of Genesee County. Special arrangements are possible outside of Genesee County. Call (585) 343-0548.

Foxprowl Collectables, buy online or by phone, call 585-250-0897 for curbside pickup. For more info click here.

Valle Jewelers, Shop online. Store temporarily closed. Please call/email if you have a pick-up 585-343-3372. Free shipping on purchases & gift cards.

Vintage Batavia, offering live stream Friday night 6:30 p.m., shop through our Facebook page. Facebook.com/vintagebatavia/. Order Friday night for pick up/curbside on Saturday.

Quality Inn & Suites / Palm Island Indoor Waterpark, 8250 Park Road, Batavia. A new temporary phone number is established as of Saturday, March 21: (585) 344-0616.