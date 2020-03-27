Local Matters

March 27, 2020 - 2:08pm

Locally owned essential services open for business

posted by Howard B. Owens in business, covid-19.

The state has mandated all but essential services close down during the current state of emergency to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Click here for a list of what the state has defined as essential services.

We've compared that list to our sponsor list to build this initial list of locally owned businesses that are allowed to stay open. We may have missed a business or two. There may be locally owned businesses that have a waiver or weren't included in that initial list that is now covered. If your business is not included, please email [email protected]

We will include any locally owned business whether a sponsor or not at no charge. If your business is included here but you decided to close during this time, please let us know and we will remove the listing. Periodically, we'll move this post back to the top of the home page with updates.

This listing is FREE to all locally owned businesses in Genesee County.

Auto Service

Batavia Starter, 282 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-3805

Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep (service only, no sales), 306 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-1780

Chesley's Auto and Tire Service, 562 E. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-8691

Crazy Cheap Cars (service only, no sales), 8 Main St., Oakfield. (585) 948-8000

Dan's Tire & Auto Service Center, 48 Batavia City Centre, (585) 343-7210

Dickinson's Auto, 4028 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-9800

Empire Tractor, 5072 East Main Street, Batavia. (585) 343-1822

Falleti Motors (service only, no sales), 504 Ellicott St., Batavia. (585) 343-2247

John's Service Station, 187 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 343-0535

Johnson Automotive, 4003 W Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-6891

Ken Barrett Chevrolet (service only, no sales), 229 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 300-4966

L&L Transmission, 8781 Alexander Road, Batavia. (585) 343-1735

Parmenter Tire & Auto, 4531 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. (585) 343-0544

Pellegrino Auto Sales (service only, no sales), 4060 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 344-2658

Select Collision, 5273 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4945

Sheelar Automotive Repair, 149 Pearl St., Batavia, is open for business. (585) 344-2484

Sloat Tire Shop, 5257 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-7730

Stan's Harley-Davidson, 4425 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. Service open; parts and clothing sales closed. (585) 343-9598

Stella Collision, 8375 E. Main St., Le Roy. (585) 768-7370

Thompson Motors (service only, no sales), 11263 Route 98, Attica. (585) 591-4310

Toyota of Batavia (service only, no sales), 3899 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4141

Zirbels Automotive, 149 Hutchins St., Batavia. (585) 343-6101

Medical & Dental

Batavia Foot Care Center, 3922 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-1677

Batavia Chiropractic Health Center -- Dr. Michael DeAngelo, 154 Pearl Street, Batavia. (585) 343-4862

GCASA, (585) 343-1124

Genesee Dental, 37 Batavia City Centre, Batavia. Closed through April 3 except for emergencies. (585) 343-1113

Licata Chiropractic and Wellness Center, 1 Court Street Plaza, Batavia. (585) 343-5311

Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic, PC, 184 Washington Ave., Batavia. (585) 343-9316

Oatka Family Medicine, 5762 East Main St., Batavia. (585) 201-7055

Pediatric Associates of Batavia (Dr. Idrees and Dr. Shahid), 43 Batavia City Centre, Suite A. (585) 343-7117

Rochester Regional Health Urgent Care, 16 Bank St., Batavia. (585) 815-6715

Rochester Regional Health Lab, 106 Main St., Suite 47B, Batavia. (585) 247-3500

UMMC/Rochester Regional Health, 127 North St., Batavia. (585) 343-6030

Village Physical Therapy, Batavia and Le Roy locations open for PT; Le Roy gym is closed; encouraging patients to use telehealth. (585) 343-9496; (585) 768-4550

Elder Care

Johnson's Elderly Care, (585) 548-3206

St. Ann's Community, (585) 768-2740

Funeral Homes

Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, (585)343-5679

Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, (585) 948-5325

Cameron, Brady & Steuber Funeral Home, (585) 768-6800

C.B. Beach & Son Mortuary, (585) 599-4520

Gilmartin Funeral Home, (585) 343-8260

Falcone Family Funeral, (585) 768-2400

H.E. Turner & Co, (585) 343-8868

J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, (585) 343-6158

Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, (585) 343-7500

Garbage Collection & Recycling

Haul-4-Less, (585) 813-7007

Mickel’s Nickels Redemption80 Lake St, Le Roy.

Electric, Plumbing, Construction, Home Repair & Maintenance

Batavia Garage Door, (585) 344-4405

Bill Fox & Son Construction, (585) 356-4992

Ben's Appliance & Kitchens, (585) 343-7033

Cassidy’s Locksmithing, (585) 755-1237

Cedar Street Sales & Rental, 111 Cedar St., Batavia. Open for rentals and repairs. Retail shopping online only. (585) 343-4899

Country Line Electric, Batavia, electric equipment and supplies. (585) 343-3448

Deep Blue Pool & Spa, (585) 343-7665

Diegelman's Plumbing - 4995 Ellicott Street Road, Batavia. (585) 356-3438

Empire Tractor, 5072 E. Main St., Batavia. Repair shop open. For parts, curbside pickup or delivery via UPS/USPS. Upon request, will show new and used equipment by maintaining social distancing. Delivery of new equipment. (585) 343-1822

Fava Brothers Lawn Care, (585) 260-8391

Genesee Country Residential Services. Home repairs and construction services. Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (585) 345-0076.

Genesee Lumber Co., Batavia, Call ahead for pickup. Job site deliveries continue but social distancing protocols apply. Hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 7 a.m. -1 p.m. on Saturdays. See updates here. (585) 343-0777

Falcone Electric, (585) 343-2018

Henry H. Cook, (585) 345-0915

Kevin Bezon Enterprises, (585) 746-0246

Kreative Design Kitchen & Bath (showroom is closed but open for construction projects), (585) 345-0012

Genesee Plumbing, (585) 343-3805

Humphrey's Electric & Security, (585) 721-3088

Toal's Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, commercial and residential, (585) 344-3839

McCabe Enterprises Electrical Contractor, (585) 762-9347

Napoleone Plumbing and Carpentry, (585) 409-9961

Northside Saw & Tool, 641 E. Main St., Batavia, (585) 219-4735

Precision Lawn Care, (585) 993-5296

Pro Seal & Paving, (585) 356-8689

R.A. Haitz Company, (585) 343-2400

RJN Electrical Services, (585) 343-6700

Sallome Heating & Cooling, (585) 343-8236

Terance Cranston Construction (585)305-4254

Tri County Glass, (585) 343-0277

Turnbull Heating & Air Conditioning, (585) 209-0305

Valu Home Center, 4152 W. Main St.. Batavia. Social distancing protocols apply. Curbside pickup available. (585) 344-1300

Viele Construction, (585) 343-2356

Waters Plumbing Heating and Electrical, (585) 762-8687

WTS Plumbing, (585) 993-1697

Yasses Construction, (585) 548-5014

Computers

Marchese Computers is open by appointment. (585) 343-2713

Millennium Computers, (585) 343-3310

Finance & Insurance

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 419 W. Main St., Batavia. (716) 864-0715

Insurance Center, (585) 343-2282

Marathon Insurance, 585-343-8609

Mark Lewis - State Farm Insurance, (585) 343-4959

Mathis Agency with Nationwide Insurance (585) 768-4810

Stephen M. Hawley & Associates -- The Insurance Center, 50 Main St., Batavia. Office closed, reduced staff; can take payments in envelope if you can't pay premiums online. M-F, 9 to 5. (585) 343-2282

Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, 10 Jefferson Square, Batavia. (585) 343-5627

Tompkins Bank of Castle (various locations). (585) 344-2898

Tompkins Insurance Agencies. 1-888-261-2688

Le Roy Federal Credit Union, 7093 W. Main Road, Le Roy. (585) 768-7207

Pets & Livestock

Genesee Feeds, 3860 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-3231

Genesee Valley Farm & Pet Cremation, 3520 S. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-5878

Perry Veterinary Clinic, 3699 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Companion animal clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday. Call for appointment; then call clinic from parking lot once you arrive. (585) 343-4046

State Street Animal Hospital, 7950 State Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4974.

Additional Businesses

Golden Coin Laundry and Dry Cleaners, 582 E. Main St., (585)  344-0040

49 Express Pit Stop, 409 Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Seneca Nation, Basom, (716) 542-1073

Food & Beverage

(Click here for our list of locally owned restaurants and food-related businesses with service.)

Upcoming

