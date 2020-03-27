Locally owned essential services open for business

The state has mandated all but essential services close down during the current state of emergency to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Click here for a list of what the state has defined as essential services.

We've compared that list to our sponsor list to build this initial list of locally owned businesses that are allowed to stay open. We may have missed a business or two. There may be locally owned businesses that have a waiver or weren't included in that initial list that is now covered. If your business is not included, please email [email protected]

We will include any locally owned business whether a sponsor or not at no charge. If your business is included here but you decided to close during this time, please let us know and we will remove the listing. Periodically, we'll move this post back to the top of the home page with updates.

This listing is FREE to all locally owned businesses in Genesee County.

Auto Service

Batavia Starter, 282 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-3805 Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep (service only, no sales), 306 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-1780 Chesley's Auto and Tire Service, 562 E. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-8691 Crazy Cheap Cars (service only, no sales), 8 Main St., Oakfield. (585) 948-8000 Dan's Tire & Auto Service Center, 48 Batavia City Centre, (585) 343-7210 Dickinson's Auto, 4028 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-9800 Empire Tractor, 5072 East Main Street, Batavia. (585) 343-1822 Falleti Motors (service only, no sales), 504 Ellicott St., Batavia. (585) 343-2247 John's Service Station, 187 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 343-0535 Johnson Automotive, 4003 W Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-6891 Ken Barrett Chevrolet (service only, no sales), 229 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 300-4966 L&L Transmission, 8781 Alexander Road, Batavia. (585) 343-1735 Parmenter Tire & Auto, 4531 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. (585) 343-0544 Pellegrino Auto Sales (service only, no sales), 4060 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 344-2658 Select Collision, 5273 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4945 Sheelar Automotive Repair, 149 Pearl St., Batavia, is open for business. (585) 344-2484 Sloat Tire Shop, 5257 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-7730 Stan's Harley-Davidson, 4425 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. Service open; parts and clothing sales closed. (585) 343-9598 Stella Collision, 8375 E. Main St., Le Roy. (585) 768-7370 Thompson Motors (service only, no sales), 11263 Route 98, Attica. (585) 591-4310 Toyota of Batavia (service only, no sales), 3899 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4141 Zirbels Automotive, 149 Hutchins St., Batavia. (585) 343-6101

Medical & Dental

Batavia Foot Care Center, 3922 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-1677 Batavia Chiropractic Health Center -- Dr. Michael DeAngelo, 154 Pearl Street, Batavia. (585) 343-4862 GCASA, (585) 343-1124 Genesee Dental, 37 Batavia City Centre, Batavia. Closed through April 3 except for emergencies. (585) 343-1113 Licata Chiropractic and Wellness Center, 1 Court Street Plaza, Batavia. (585) 343-5311 Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic, PC, 184 Washington Ave., Batavia. (585) 343-9316 Oatka Family Medicine, 5762 East Main St., Batavia. (585) 201-7055 Pediatric Associates of Batavia (Dr. Idrees and Dr. Shahid), 43 Batavia City Centre, Suite A. (585) 343-7117 Rochester Regional Health Urgent Care, 16 Bank St., Batavia. (585) 815-6715 Rochester Regional Health Lab, 106 Main St., Suite 47B, Batavia. (585) 247-3500 UMMC/Rochester Regional Health, 127 North St., Batavia. (585) 343-6030 Village Physical Therapy, Batavia and Le Roy locations open for PT; Le Roy gym is closed; encouraging patients to use telehealth. (585) 343-9496; (585) 768-4550

Elder Care

Johnson's Elderly Care, (585) 548-3206 St. Ann's Community, (585) 768-2740

Funeral Homes

Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, (585)343-5679 Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, (585) 948-5325 Cameron, Brady & Steuber Funeral Home, (585) 768-6800 C.B. Beach & Son Mortuary, (585) 599-4520 Gilmartin Funeral Home, (585) 343-8260 Falcone Family Funeral, (585) 768-2400 H.E. Turner & Co, (585) 343-8868 J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, (585) 343-6158 Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, (585) 343-7500

Garbage Collection & Recycling

Haul-4-Less, (585) 813-7007 Mickel’s Nickels Redemption, 80 Lake St, Le Roy.

Electric, Plumbing, Construction, Home Repair & Maintenance

Batavia Garage Door, (585) 344-4405 Bill Fox & Son Construction, (585) 356-4992 Ben's Appliance & Kitchens, (585) 343-7033 Cassidy’s Locksmithing, (585) 755-1237 Cedar Street Sales & Rental, 111 Cedar St., Batavia. Open for rentals and repairs. Retail shopping online only. (585) 343-4899 Country Line Electric, Batavia, electric equipment and supplies. (585) 343-3448 Deep Blue Pool & Spa, (585) 343-7665 Diegelman's Plumbing - 4995 Ellicott Street Road, Batavia. (585) 356-3438 Empire Tractor, 5072 E. Main St., Batavia. Repair shop open. For parts, curbside pickup or delivery via UPS/USPS. Upon request, will show new and used equipment by maintaining social distancing. Delivery of new equipment. (585) 343-1822 Fava Brothers Lawn Care, (585) 260-8391 Genesee Country Residential Services. Home repairs and construction services. Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (585) 345-0076. Genesee Lumber Co., Batavia, Call ahead for pickup. Job site deliveries continue but social distancing protocols apply. Hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 7 a.m. -1 p.m. on Saturdays. See updates here. (585) 343-0777 Falcone Electric, (585) 343-2018 Henry H. Cook, (585) 345-0915 Kevin Bezon Enterprises, (585) 746-0246 Kreative Design Kitchen & Bath (showroom is closed but open for construction projects), (585) 345-0012 Genesee Plumbing, (585) 343-3805 Humphrey's Electric & Security, (585) 721-3088 Toal's Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, commercial and residential, (585) 344-3839 McCabe Enterprises Electrical Contractor, (585) 762-9347 Napoleone Plumbing and Carpentry, (585) 409-9961 Northside Saw & Tool, 641 E. Main St., Batavia, (585) 219-4735 Precision Lawn Care, (585) 993-5296 Pro Seal & Paving, (585) 356-8689 R.A. Haitz Company, (585) 343-2400 RJN Electrical Services, (585) 343-6700 Sallome Heating & Cooling, (585) 343-8236 Terance Cranston Construction (585)305-4254 Tri County Glass, (585) 343-0277 Turnbull Heating & Air Conditioning, (585) 209-0305 Valu Home Center, 4152 W. Main St.. Batavia. Social distancing protocols apply. Curbside pickup available. (585) 344-1300 Viele Construction, (585) 343-2356 Waters Plumbing Heating and Electrical, (585) 762-8687 WTS Plumbing, (585) 993-1697 Yasses Construction, (585) 548-5014

Computers

Marchese Computers is open by appointment. (585) 343-2713 Millennium Computers, (585) 343-3310

Finance & Insurance

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 419 W. Main St., Batavia. (716) 864-0715 Insurance Center, (585) 343-2282 Marathon Insurance, 585-343-8609 Mark Lewis - State Farm Insurance, (585) 343-4959 Mathis Agency with Nationwide Insurance (585) 768-4810 Stephen M. Hawley & Associates -- The Insurance Center, 50 Main St., Batavia. Office closed, reduced staff; can take payments in envelope if you can't pay premiums online. M-F, 9 to 5. (585) 343-2282 Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, 10 Jefferson Square, Batavia. (585) 343-5627 Tompkins Bank of Castle (various locations). (585) 344-2898 Tompkins Insurance Agencies. 1-888-261-2688 Le Roy Federal Credit Union, 7093 W. Main Road, Le Roy. (585) 768-7207

Pets & Livestock

Genesee Feeds, 3860 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-3231 Genesee Valley Farm & Pet Cremation, 3520 S. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-5878 Perry Veterinary Clinic, 3699 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Companion animal clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday. Call for appointment; then call clinic from parking lot once you arrive . (585) 343-4046 State Street Animal Hospital, 7950 State Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4974.

Additional Businesses

Golden Coin Laundry and Dry Cleaners, 582 E. Main St., (585) 344-0040 49 Express Pit Stop, 409 Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Seneca Nation, Basom, (716) 542-1073

Food & Beverage