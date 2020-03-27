Locally owned essential services open for business
The state has mandated all but essential services close down during the current state of emergency to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Click here for a list of what the state has defined as essential services.
We've compared that list to our sponsor list to build this initial list of locally owned businesses that are allowed to stay open. We may have missed a business or two. There may be locally owned businesses that have a waiver or weren't included in that initial list that is now covered. If your business is not included, please email [email protected]
We will include any locally owned business whether a sponsor or not at no charge. If your business is included here but you decided to close during this time, please let us know and we will remove the listing. Periodically, we'll move this post back to the top of the home page with updates.
This listing is FREE to all locally owned businesses in Genesee County.
Auto Service
Batavia Starter, 282 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-3805
Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep (service only, no sales), 306 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-1780
Chesley's Auto and Tire Service, 562 E. Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-8691
Crazy Cheap Cars (service only, no sales), 8 Main St., Oakfield. (585) 948-8000
Dan's Tire & Auto Service Center, 48 Batavia City Centre, (585) 343-7210
Dickinson's Auto, 4028 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-9800
Empire Tractor, 5072 East Main Street, Batavia. (585) 343-1822
Falleti Motors (service only, no sales), 504 Ellicott St., Batavia. (585) 343-2247
John's Service Station, 187 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 343-0535Johnson Automotive, 4003 W Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-6891
Ken Barrett Chevrolet (service only, no sales), 229 W. Main St., Batavia. (585) 300-4966
L&L Transmission, 8781 Alexander Road, Batavia. (585) 343-1735
Parmenter Tire & Auto, 4531 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. (585) 343-0544
Pellegrino Auto Sales (service only, no sales), 4060 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 344-2658
Select Collision, 5273 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4945
Sheelar Automotive Repair, 149 Pearl St., Batavia, is open for business. (585) 344-2484
Sloat Tire Shop, 5257 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-7730
Stan's Harley-Davidson, 4425 W. Saile Drive, Batavia. Service open; parts and clothing sales closed. (585) 343-9598
Stella Collision, 8375 E. Main St., Le Roy. (585) 768-7370
Thompson Motors (service only, no sales), 11263 Route 98, Attica. (585) 591-4310
Toyota of Batavia (service only, no sales), 3899 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4141
Zirbels Automotive, 149 Hutchins St., Batavia. (585) 343-6101
Medical & Dental
Batavia Foot Care Center, 3922 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-1677
Batavia Chiropractic Health Center -- Dr. Michael DeAngelo, 154 Pearl Street, Batavia. (585) 343-4862
GCASA, (585) 343-1124
Genesee Dental, 37 Batavia City Centre, Batavia. Closed through April 3 except for emergencies. (585) 343-1113
Licata Chiropractic and Wellness Center, 1 Court Street Plaza, Batavia. (585) 343-5311
Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic, PC, 184 Washington Ave., Batavia. (585) 343-9316
Oatka Family Medicine, 5762 East Main St., Batavia. (585) 201-7055
Pediatric Associates of Batavia (Dr. Idrees and Dr. Shahid), 43 Batavia City Centre, Suite A. (585) 343-7117
Rochester Regional Health Urgent Care, 16 Bank St., Batavia. (585) 815-6715
Rochester Regional Health Lab, 106 Main St., Suite 47B, Batavia. (585) 247-3500
UMMC/Rochester Regional Health, 127 North St., Batavia. (585) 343-6030
Village Physical Therapy, Batavia and Le Roy locations open for PT; Le Roy gym is closed; encouraging patients to use telehealth. (585) 343-9496; (585) 768-4550
Elder Care
Johnson's Elderly Care, (585) 548-3206
St. Ann's Community, (585) 768-2740
Funeral Homes
Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, (585)343-5679
Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, (585) 948-5325
Cameron, Brady & Steuber Funeral Home, (585) 768-6800
C.B. Beach & Son Mortuary, (585) 599-4520
Gilmartin Funeral Home, (585) 343-8260
Falcone Family Funeral, (585) 768-2400
H.E. Turner & Co, (585) 343-8868
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, (585) 343-6158
Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, (585) 343-7500
Garbage Collection & Recycling
Haul-4-Less, (585) 813-7007
Mickel’s Nickels Redemption, 80 Lake St, Le Roy.
Electric, Plumbing, Construction, Home Repair & Maintenance
Batavia Garage Door, (585) 344-4405
Bill Fox & Son Construction, (585) 356-4992
Ben's Appliance & Kitchens, (585) 343-7033
Cassidy’s Locksmithing, (585) 755-1237
Cedar Street Sales & Rental, 111 Cedar St., Batavia. Open for rentals and repairs. Retail shopping online only. (585) 343-4899
Country Line Electric, Batavia, electric equipment and supplies. (585) 343-3448
Deep Blue Pool & Spa, (585) 343-7665
Diegelman's Plumbing - 4995 Ellicott Street Road, Batavia. (585) 356-3438
Empire Tractor, 5072 E. Main St., Batavia. Repair shop open. For parts, curbside pickup or delivery via UPS/USPS. Upon request, will show new and used equipment by maintaining social distancing. Delivery of new equipment. (585) 343-1822
Fava Brothers Lawn Care, (585) 260-8391
Genesee Country Residential Services. Home repairs and construction services. Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (585) 345-0076.
Genesee Lumber Co., Batavia, Call ahead for pickup. Job site deliveries continue but social distancing protocols apply. Hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 7 a.m. -1 p.m. on Saturdays. See updates here. (585) 343-0777
Falcone Electric, (585) 343-2018
Henry H. Cook, (585) 345-0915
Kevin Bezon Enterprises, (585) 746-0246
Kreative Design Kitchen & Bath (showroom is closed but open for construction projects), (585) 345-0012
Genesee Plumbing, (585) 343-3805
Humphrey's Electric & Security, (585) 721-3088
Toal's Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, commercial and residential, (585) 344-3839
McCabe Enterprises Electrical Contractor, (585) 762-9347
Napoleone Plumbing and Carpentry, (585) 409-9961
Northside Saw & Tool, 641 E. Main St., Batavia, (585) 219-4735
Precision Lawn Care, (585) 993-5296
Pro Seal & Paving, (585) 356-8689
R.A. Haitz Company, (585) 343-2400
RJN Electrical Services, (585) 343-6700
Sallome Heating & Cooling, (585) 343-8236
Terance Cranston Construction (585)305-4254
Tri County Glass, (585) 343-0277
Turnbull Heating & Air Conditioning, (585) 209-0305
Valu Home Center, 4152 W. Main St.. Batavia. Social distancing protocols apply. Curbside pickup available. (585) 344-1300
Viele Construction, (585) 343-2356
Waters Plumbing Heating and Electrical, (585) 762-8687
WTS Plumbing, (585) 993-1697
Yasses Construction, (585) 548-5014
Computers
Marchese Computers is open by appointment. (585) 343-2713
Millennium Computers, (585) 343-3310
Finance & Insurance
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 419 W. Main St., Batavia. (716) 864-0715
Insurance Center, (585) 343-2282
Marathon Insurance, 585-343-8609
Mark Lewis - State Farm Insurance, (585) 343-4959
Mathis Agency with Nationwide Insurance (585) 768-4810
Stephen M. Hawley & Associates -- The Insurance Center, 50 Main St., Batavia. Office closed, reduced staff; can take payments in envelope if you can't pay premiums online. M-F, 9 to 5. (585) 343-2282
Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, 10 Jefferson Square, Batavia. (585) 343-5627
Tompkins Bank of Castle (various locations). (585) 344-2898
Tompkins Insurance Agencies. 1-888-261-2688
Le Roy Federal Credit Union, 7093 W. Main Road, Le Roy. (585) 768-7207
Pets & Livestock
Genesee Feeds, 3860 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-3231
Genesee Valley Farm & Pet Cremation, 3520 S. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 343-5878
Perry Veterinary Clinic, 3699 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Companion animal clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday. Call for appointment; then call clinic from parking lot once you arrive. (585) 343-4046
State Street Animal Hospital, 7950 State Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4974.
Additional Businesses
Golden Coin Laundry and Dry Cleaners, 582 E. Main St., (585) 344-0040
49 Express Pit Stop, 409 Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Seneca Nation, Basom, (716) 542-1073
Food & Beverage
(Click here for our list of locally owned restaurants and food-related businesses with service.)