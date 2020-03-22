Locally owned essential services

The state has mandated all but essential services close down during the current state of emergency to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Click here for a list of what the state has defined as essential services. We've compared that list to our sponsor list to build this initial list of locally owned businesses that are allowed to stay open. We may have missed a business or two. There may be locally owned businesses that have a waiver or weren't included in that initial list that is now covered. If your business is not included, please email [email protected]. We will include any locally owned business whether a sponsor or not at no charge. If your business is included here but you decided to close during this time, please let us know and we will remove the listing. Periodically, we'll move this post back to the top of the home page with updates.

Auto Service

Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep (service only, no sales), 306 West Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-1780 Crazy Cheap Cars (service only, no sales), 8 Main St., Oakfield. (585) 948-8000 Dan's Tire & Auto Service Center, 48 Batavia City Centre, (585) 343-7210 Falleti Motors (service only, no sales), 504 Ellicott Street, Batavia. (585) 343-2247 John's Service Station, 187 Pearl Street, Batavia. (585) 343-0535 Ken Barrett Chevrolet (service only, no sales), 229 West Main Street, Batavia. (585) 300-4966 L&L Transmission, 8781 Alexander Road, Batavia. (585) 343-1735 Pellegrino Auto Sales (service only, no sales), 4060 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 344-2658 Select Collision, 5273 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4945 Sloat's Tire Shop, 5257 Clinton St. Road, Batavia. (585) 343-7730. Stella Collision, 8375 E. Main Street, Le Roy. (585) 768-7370 Thompson Motors (service only, no sales), 11263 Route 98, Attica. (585) 591-4310 Toyota of Batavia (service only, no sales), 3899 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4141

Medical and Dental (Emergency Only)

Genesee Dental, 37 Batavia City Centre, Batavia. (585) 343-1113 UMMC/Rochester Regional Health

Elder Care

Johnson's Elderly Care, (585) 548-3206 St. Ann's Community, (585) 768-2740

Funeral Homes

C B Beach & Son Mortuary, (585) 599-4520 Gilmartin Funeral Home, (585) 343-8260 Falcone Family Funeral, (585) 768-2400 H.E. Turner & Co, (585) 343-8868 J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, (585) 343-6158 Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, (585) 343-7500

Garbage Collection

Haul-4-Less, (585) 813-7007

Electric, Plumbing & Construction

Bill Fox & Son Construction, (585) 356-4992 Henry H Cook, (585) 345-0915 Humphrey's Electric & Security, (585) 721-3088 R.A Haitz Company, (585) 343-2400 Sallome Heating & Cooling, (585) 343-8236 Yasses Construction, (585) 548-5014 Viele Construction, (585) 343-2356 Waters Plumbing Heating and Electrical, (585) 762-8687

Financial

Insurance Center, (585) 343-2282 Tompkins Bank of Castle (various locations). (585) 344-2898 Le Roy Federal Credit Union, 7093 West Main Road, Le Roy. (585) 768-7207

Food and Beverage

