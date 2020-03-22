Local Matters

March 22, 2020 - 5:24pm

Locally owned essential services

posted by Howard B. Owens in news.

The state has mandated all but essential services close down during the current state of emergency to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Click here for a list of what the state has defined as essential services. We've compared that list to our sponsor list to build this initial list of locally owned businesses that are allowed to stay open. We may have missed a business or two.  There may be locally owned businesses that have a waiver or weren't included in that initial list that is now covered.  If your business is not included, please email [email protected].  We will include any locally owned business whether a sponsor or not at no charge.  If your business is included here but you decided to close during this time, please let us know and we will remove the listing.  Periodically, we'll move this post back to the top of the home page with updates.

Auto Service

Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep (service only, no sales), 306 West Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-1780

Crazy Cheap Cars (service only, no sales), 8 Main St., Oakfield. (585) 948-8000

Dan's Tire & Auto Service Center, 48 Batavia City Centre, (585) 343-7210

Falleti Motors (service only, no sales), 504 Ellicott Street, Batavia. (585) 343-2247

John's Service Station, 187 Pearl Street, Batavia. (585) 343-0535

Ken Barrett Chevrolet (service only, no sales), 229 West Main Street, Batavia. (585) 300-4966

L&L Transmission, 8781 Alexander Road, Batavia. (585) 343-1735

Pellegrino Auto Sales (service only, no sales), 4060 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 344-2658

Select Collision, 5273 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4945

Sloat's Tire Shop, 5257 Clinton St. Road, Batavia. (585) 343-7730.

Stella Collision, 8375 E. Main Street, Le Roy. (585) 768-7370

Thompson Motors (service only, no sales), 11263 Route 98, Attica. (585) 591-4310

Toyota of Batavia (service only, no sales), 3899 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4141

Medical and Dental (Emergency Only)

Genesee Dental, 37 Batavia City Centre, Batavia. (585) 343-1113

UMMC/Rochester Regional Health

Elder Care

Johnson's Elderly Care, (585) 548-3206

St. Ann's Community, (585) 768-2740

Funeral Homes

C B Beach & Son Mortuary, (585) 599-4520

Gilmartin Funeral Home, (585) 343-8260

Falcone Family Funeral, (585) 768-2400

H.E. Turner & Co, (585) 343-8868

J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, (585) 343-6158

Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, (585) 343-7500

Garbage Collection

Haul-4-Less, (585) 813-7007

Electric, Plumbing & Construction

Bill Fox & Son Construction, (585) 356-4992

Henry H Cook, (585) 345-0915

Humphrey's Electric & Security, (585) 721-3088

R.A Haitz Company, (585) 343-2400

Sallome Heating & Cooling, (585) 343-8236

Yasses Construction, (585) 548-5014

Viele Construction, (585) 343-2356

Waters Plumbing Heating and Electrical, (585) 762-8687

Financial

Insurance Center, (585) 343-2282

Tompkins Bank of Castle (various locations). (585) 344-2898

Le Roy Federal Credit Union, 7093 West Main Road, Le Roy. (585) 768-7207

Food and Beverage

(click here for our list of locally-owned restaurants with service)

Eastown Beverages, 563 E Main Street, Batavia. (585) 344-0263.

West Main Wine & Spirits, 341 West Main Street, Batavia. (585) 344-2717

Yngodess Shop, 73 Main Street, Batavia. (585) 343-3170

