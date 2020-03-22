Locally owned essential services
The state has mandated all but essential services close down during the current state of emergency to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Click here for a list of what the state has defined as essential services. We've compared that list to our sponsor list to build this initial list of locally owned businesses that are allowed to stay open. We may have missed a business or two. There may be locally owned businesses that have a waiver or weren't included in that initial list that is now covered. If your business is not included, please email [email protected]. We will include any locally owned business whether a sponsor or not at no charge. If your business is included here but you decided to close during this time, please let us know and we will remove the listing. Periodically, we'll move this post back to the top of the home page with updates.
Auto Service
Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep (service only, no sales), 306 West Main St., Batavia. (585) 343-1780
Crazy Cheap Cars (service only, no sales), 8 Main St., Oakfield. (585) 948-8000
Dan's Tire & Auto Service Center, 48 Batavia City Centre, (585) 343-7210
Falleti Motors (service only, no sales), 504 Ellicott Street, Batavia. (585) 343-2247
John's Service Station, 187 Pearl Street, Batavia. (585) 343-0535
Ken Barrett Chevrolet (service only, no sales), 229 West Main Street, Batavia. (585) 300-4966
L&L Transmission, 8781 Alexander Road, Batavia. (585) 343-1735
Pellegrino Auto Sales (service only, no sales), 4060 Pearl St., Batavia. (585) 344-2658
Select Collision, 5273 Clinton Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4945
Sloat's Tire Shop, 5257 Clinton St. Road, Batavia. (585) 343-7730.
Stella Collision, 8375 E. Main Street, Le Roy. (585) 768-7370
Thompson Motors (service only, no sales), 11263 Route 98, Attica. (585) 591-4310
Toyota of Batavia (service only, no sales), 3899 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. (585) 344-4141
Medical and Dental (Emergency Only)
Genesee Dental, 37 Batavia City Centre, Batavia. (585) 343-1113
UMMC/Rochester Regional Health
Elder Care
Johnson's Elderly Care, (585) 548-3206
St. Ann's Community, (585) 768-2740
Funeral Homes
C B Beach & Son Mortuary, (585) 599-4520
Gilmartin Funeral Home, (585) 343-8260
Falcone Family Funeral, (585) 768-2400
H.E. Turner & Co, (585) 343-8868
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, (585) 343-6158
Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, (585) 343-7500
Garbage Collection
Haul-4-Less, (585) 813-7007
Electric, Plumbing & Construction
Bill Fox & Son Construction, (585) 356-4992
Henry H Cook, (585) 345-0915
Humphrey's Electric & Security, (585) 721-3088
R.A Haitz Company, (585) 343-2400
Sallome Heating & Cooling, (585) 343-8236
Yasses Construction, (585) 548-5014
Viele Construction, (585) 343-2356
Waters Plumbing Heating and Electrical, (585) 762-8687
Financial
Insurance Center, (585) 343-2282
Tompkins Bank of Castle (various locations). (585) 344-2898
Le Roy Federal Credit Union, 7093 West Main Road, Le Roy. (585) 768-7207
Food and Beverage
(click here for our list of locally-owned restaurants with service)
Eastown Beverages, 563 E Main Street, Batavia. (585) 344-0263.
West Main Wine & Spirits, 341 West Main Street, Batavia. (585) 344-2717
Yngodess Shop, 73 Main Street, Batavia. (585) 343-3170