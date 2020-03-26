Locally owned restaurants and food-related businesses ready to serve you

This is a FREE listing of locally owned restaurants and food-related businesses. (No need to be a current sponsor of The Batavian.) To be added to the list, email [email protected] or [email protected]

(We'll put this back to the top of the home page each time it's updated.)

Here are local restaurants and food-related businesses with either delivery, curbside pickup, or takeout, or limited on-site access:

Alex's Place, Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Menu. (585) 344-2999.

Angotti's Beverage, Curbside takeout available.10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Batavia's Original, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m., free delivery within city limits, curbside pickups, takeout. Menu. Call: (585) 343-3303

Bourbon & Burger Co., Delivery Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last orders are taken at 8 p.m.). Menu. Delivery within Batavia City limits Call: 585-219-4242.

Buttercrumbs Bakery in Corfu, Takeout, Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to noon. Call (585) 599-4550.

Byron Hotel and Trail House, Takeout available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sundays. Most menu items available for takeout. Menu. Please call ahead to give us adequate time to stagger your orders for pickup. Now (3/24) taking orders for Friday Fish Fry. Call: (585) 548-9992.

Caryville Inn, Oakfield, Takeout/curbside Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Delivery also available Wednesday-Saturday only from 4 to 9 p.m. Call: (585) 948-9780.

Center Street Smoke House, curbside pickup starting at 4 p.m. every day. Menu Page 1. Menu Page 2. Call: (585) 343-7470. Pickup is at the westside door, drive-thru Jackson Square.

Chap's Elba Diner, delivery to Elba, Batavia, Barre, Albion ("If any of our elderly customers need anything we will be there for them."), Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call: 585-757-5001 or 585-797-7505.

Cinquino's Pizza, takeout and curbside pickup within Batavia city limits. Menu. Call 585-343-2447.

Commit to Well (from the proprietor of Eat Well Grill), healthy meal prep service. Meals are $8 each, plus tax. New menu posted every week with details available on Facebook, or for more information call Eat Well Grill at (585) 446-3033.

Cookies2Remember, a food-licensed retail bakery located inside Oliver's Candies. Taking online orders with a newly modified "ship on Mondays" schedule. Main product is photo cookie gifts, with or without engraved keepsake tins. Also offering hand-decorated cookies for Easter! Special this week is "$1,000" personalized cookie "money." To order, visit the website. Questions? Email proprietor Trisha Fietz at: [email protected]

The Coffee Press,Takeout and curbside pickup all of our menu items (drinks included) Monday-Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu. (585) 483-3096.

D & R Depot Restaurant in Le Roy, Open 11 a.m. -1 p.m., & 4 to 7 p.m. Free delivery in Le Roy, and $1/mile for locations outside of Le Roy. (No minimum). "Track-side" pickup (our play on curbside). Our full menu available! Customers can order by phone (768-6270), or via our website or mobile app.

Dave's Ice Cream, Drive-thru and window service open from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Visit our Facebook page for flavor updates.

Dibble Family Center, dinner service pickup and delivery, daily from 4 to 7 p.m. New menus posted daily. (585) 409-0011, for more information, click here.

Eat Well Grill, Takeout is available in addition to delivery via Door Dash, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Menu. (585) 446-3033.

Eden Cafe & Bakeshop, Open for takeout only until further notice. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call in your order (585) 815-4487. Menu.

Eli Fish Brewing Co., Takeout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Menu. (585) 343-0008.

Fishtales Hideaway, Open for takeout only. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. Menu.

Fullerino's Pizzeria, Takeout and delivery Sunday thru Saturday. (585) 548-2727.

Islands Hawaiian Grill, Free delivery, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Menu. Family meal deals available. (585) 483-3113.

Los Compadres Mexican Taqueria, 40 Oak St., Batavia. Operating 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for pickup. Daily delivery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free delivery offered within a 10-mile radius of the taqueria. Menu pages -- here and here. Order online via Door Dash; or phone (585) 250-4067.

Mama Chavez's Taqueria in Le Roy, Takeout orders only. Tues - Sat. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Call in your order for pickup 585-502-5093. Click here for daily specials.

Mr. Wine & Liquor, curbside pickup and free delivery with orders of at least $15, daily, noon to 6 p.m. (585) 219 4050.

My Saloon, 1928 Broadway, Darien Center, is open for takeout or curbside service (request when placing the order). Hours Sunday & Monday 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Friday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (hours are subject to change). Menu. Orders can be placed by calling (585) 547-9911.

Northside Deli, Takeout, Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Menu. 343-2888.

O'Lacy's Irish Pub, TAKEOUT ONLY. March 25, 4 to 7 p.m., "Old-fashioned Comfort Food Dinner." Friday, March 27, noon to 7 p.m. menu will be: fish & chips, Uncle Louie sandwich, fish sandwich, beef on weck, New England clam chowder. Sides: Celtic potato salad, slaw, chips & dip; baked potato. Cans and bottles of beer to go! Call ahead to order (585) 343-3270.

Oliver's Candies, 211 W. Main St. Open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (585) 343-5888. Inside store shopping, curbside pickup. Ice cream parlor open.

Public Coffee Hub, food and beverages for pickup. Times and locations vary. Click here to find out where the food truck is today.

Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant, 12 Ellicott St., Batavia. Operating 7 days a week for takeout and delivery. See the menu here. Hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Order online via Door Dash, or phone Rancho Viejo at (585) 343-3903.

Southside Deli, 300 Ellicott St. (at the corner of Liberty Street), Batavia. Takeout only 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. All deli and store items available. Here's the menu. Call ahead for a quicker service. (585) 344-2220.

Sweet Life Country Store, 100 S. Main St., Elba. Open Mon. 12 - 5 p.m., Tues. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Inside store shopping, curbside pickup, low-priced local delivery. Ice cream parlor open. (585) 312-1200

The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford, Delivery and curbside pickup Tuesday through Sunday, 4:15 to 8 p.m. (closed Mondays). Visit the website here and click "Menu" to see all regular options; click "Specials" to see those options, including $10 dinners. All menu items ALWAYS available for takeout. Call: (585) 343-6972.

Roman's (formerly Ken's Charcoal Pits), Delivery within the City/Town of Batavia (at our discretion), Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. 9 p.m. (last orders are taken at 8 p.m.). Menu. (585) 345-6788.

T.F. Brown's, free delivery in Batavia city limits, and curbside pickup, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Debit/Credit for delivery required; cash payment available for curbside pickup. Order onlinetfbrowns.com or through the mobile app. (585) 343-1547.

The Willow Bend Inn, Friday fish fries along with a limited menu for take out/curbside service. Facebook menu and orders can be called in at 585-343-9767 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

The Yngodess Shop, curbside pickup, and free delivery with a $20 minimum. (1 - 6 p.m.) call for more details. Sunday 12 - 6 p.m., Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Call in your order. (585) 343-3170.