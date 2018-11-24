Lost hunter reported in Alabama swamps

A hunter is reportedly lost in the Alabama Swamps.

Alabama Fire dispatched.

A command post is being set up at Sour Springs Road and Roberts Road.

Law enforcement also dispatched.

UPDATE 9 p.m.: Dispatchers are checking on the availability of the State Police helicopter to assist in the search.

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.: Command post being moved to the parking area on Sour Springs Road.

UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: The State Police helicopter is not available.

UPDATE 9:50 p.m.: A fire chief is out with the hunter now and is calling 9-1-1 from his mobile phone so dispatchers can help plot the easiest way for them to get out of the swamp. There was a second person in the swamp, the hunter's brother, looking for him, but he's not lost.