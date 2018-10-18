Main St. Pizza donates $4K to Sheriff for new K-9; tributed planned for 'Destro'

Vic Marchese, owner of Main St. Pizza Company donated $4,000 this morning to the Sheriff's Office to be used toward the purchase and training of a new K-9.

The department's K-9 "Destro" died unexpectedly two weeks ago and the Sheriff's Office is just beginning a fund raising campaign for a new dog.

Photo submitted by the Sheriff's Office: Deputy Chris Erion, Destro's partner, Vic Marchese, Sheriff Bill Sheron, and Undersheriff Greg Walker.

The Sheriff's Office is also planning a tribue to Destro on Wednesday. Press release below: