A middle-aged man has been run over by a tactor at a location on Upton Road, Batavia.

He is conscious and alert.

Mercy Flight is on in-air standby.

East Pembroke fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 11:33 a.m.: A landing zone is being established for Mercy Fight.

UPDATE 11:36 a.m.: Mercy Flight #7 is on the ground.

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.: East Pembroke assignment is back in service.