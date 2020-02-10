McMurray releases statement on governor officially calling special election for NY-27

Press release:

Nate McMurray, the Democratic candidate in NY-27, has issued the following statement in response to Governor Cuomo calling for a Special Election today.

“After months of uncertainty, Western New Yorkers will finally get representation in Congress," McMurray said. " It is clear that our base is fired up and ready to send a message to Washington: The people of NY-27 aren’t simply going to fall in line behind a single party while Washington robs us of our Social Security and healthcare.

"We are going to remind them that we’re not sheep -- we are farmers, veterans, and hardworking taxpayers and we deserve real representation from someone who will stand up for our working families. I’m not going to Washington for any Party or political insiders, I’m going for the people of Western New York."