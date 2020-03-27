McMurray wants special election delayed, claims Jacobs doesn't

Press release:

Nate McMurray, Democratic congressional candidate in the April 28th Special Election in NY-27, called on Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature to reschedule the April 28th Special Election due to the coronavirus crisis and its growing threat to Western New Yorkers.

McMurray criticized opponent Chris Jacobs’ insistence to hold the upcoming election despite significant public health risk and election commission boards that have limited time and resources.

“We are in a war right now to preserve public health, at a war with this virus," McMurray said. "Our election commissioners and local leaders are unified in calling for a delay in the Special Election. I fought for this seat for over three years, I know how important it is that NY-27 gets representation.

"My opponent doesn’t seem to get the risk, nothing is more important than the health of our people. Jacobs’ push to move forward is both selfish and reckless. Why is Jacobs advocating for the same April 28 election date that the Republican Party originally sued to prevent?He is facing a heated primary in June and restricting the voice of the people on April 28th will benefit him.

"His concern should not be his political ambitions but the health and well-being of the people of Western New York. This is the same man who voted against paying victims of the coronavirus; he voted against sick leave. His uncle's business Delaware North, which funds his campaign, embarrassed Western New York this week by putting thousands of employees on leave without pay and creating a backlash from Buffalo to Boston.

"The Jacobs family are the only NHL franchise owners not to pay its employees benefits during this pandemic. These hardworking employees deserve more."

Earlier this week, the New York State Elections Commissioners’ Association called for immediate action by the Governor and New York State Legislature to protect the electoral process during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association, a bipartisan good government group that includes election commissioners from across the state, cited critical shortages of inspectors and polling places due to the ongoing health crisis.

There are 15,000 coronavirus cases in New York State, a number that is expected to peak in 14 to 21 days and accounts for 5 percent of the worldwide total. Since Sunday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has doubled and cases in the ICU have risen 82 percent.