Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with dump truck on Clinton Street Road

A 62-year-old motorcyclist with a passenger drove into the side of a dump truck at about 12:45 p.m. today at Clinton Street Road and Seven Springs Road in Stafford.

The male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

The female passenger was less seriously injured and transported to Strong by Mercy EMS.

Both driver and passenger were wearing helmets.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Sgt. Thomas Sanfrantello, Sheriff's Office, said the dump truck was northbound on Seven Springs Road and the motorcycle was eastbound. It's unclear at this time which vehicle may have had a red light at the intersection. The accident is under investigation.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The intersection was reopened and all units cleared the scene at 2:35 p.m.

(Initial Post)

Photos by Howard Owens.