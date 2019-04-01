Local Matters

April 1, 2019 - 2:56pm

Mr. Batavia winners' checks presented to local charities

posted by Howard B. Owens in Mr. Batavia, news, batavia, Batavia HS.

mrbataviawiners2019.jpg

Terelle Spinks, winner of Mr. Batavia 2019, presents a check for $2,776.50 to Stacy Squire, a volunteer with Volunteers for Animals, Spinks's charity for the annual event at Batavia High School.

This year, the Mr. Batavia competition brought in $5,553, bringing the seven-year total of funds raised for local charities to $25,743.

The event is student organized and run.

mrbataviawiners2019-2.jpg

Sam Rigerman, first runner-up, presents a check for $1,388.25 to Jaylene Smith-Kilner, Habitat for Humanity.

mrbataviawiners2019-3.jpg

Griffin DellaPenna, second runner up, presents a check for $1,388.25 to Laurie Napoleon, for the Michael Napoleon Memorial Foundation.

