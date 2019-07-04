Muckdogs remain in first place in NY-Penn League despite Wednesday night loss

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs remain in first place despite dropping the final game of a three-game series with the State College Spikes, 6-4 on Wednesday.

The paid crowd was 2,314, the largest crowd to see a game in two years.

The Muckdogs came from behind to win in extra innings on Monday, won a 1-0 thriller Tuesday, but fell short Wednesday with the winning run at the plate to win the series, 2-1.

Batavia (11-7) maintains a half-game lead over Mahoning Valley and State College.

The Muckdogs managed five hits, as New York-Penn League batting leader Milton Smith II had hit, two RBIs and a run while Dustin Skelton, Nic Ready (RBI double), Albert Guaimaro (RBI) and Andrew Turner had hits.

Jackson Rose started for the Muckdogs striking out five in four-and two-thirds innings without giving up an earned run. Edison Suriel finished the fifth without giving up a run and Eli Villalobos took the loss, throwing four innings striking out two.

For State College, Jacob Schlesener was the winning pitcher with a dominant performance, striking out 12 in six innings. Logan Gragg picked up the save.

David Pinsky had a big night at the plate for State College going 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBIs.

The team will play seven games in six days at Auburn and State College before returning home to play Lowell on Wednesday, July 10 as part of a three-game homestand (July 10, 11 and 12).

Hot dogs are just $1 on Wednesday and all Labatt's products are $2. Friday is Crafty Hour, all craft beers are $3.

All three games start at 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available at the Dwyer Stadium box office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, online at muckdogs.com or call 585-483-3647.