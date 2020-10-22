Multiple vehicle accident reported on the Thurway

A motor vehicle accident with injuries is reported on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 395.

There are multiple callers. It may involve two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle.

East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 8:57 a.m.: Westbound traffic is blocked. The East Pembroke chief requests that traffic be diverted at the Batavia exit.

UPDATE 8:58 a.m.: Extrication will be required according to an Indian Falls chief who responded. Confirmed, two tractor-trailers, possibly a car.