October 22, 2020 - 8:52am
Multiple vehicle accident reported on the Thurway
posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, east pembroke, thruway.
A motor vehicle accident with injuries is reported on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 395.
There are multiple callers. It may involve two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle.
East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
UPDATE 8:57 a.m.: Westbound traffic is blocked. The East Pembroke chief requests that traffic be diverted at the Batavia exit.
UPDATE 8:58 a.m.: Extrication will be required according to an Indian Falls chief who responded. Confirmed, two tractor-trailers, possibly a car.