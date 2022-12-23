December 23, 2022 - 11:50am
Multiple vehicles reportedly involved in accident on Judge Road, Oakfield
A tractor-trailer vs. multiple vehicles accident is reported at Macomber Road and Judge Road, Oakfield.
Oakfield and Mercy EMS dispatched.
Injuries are reported.
A first responder reports a complete whiteout. Fire police were dispatched to shut down traffic.
UPDATE 11:51 a.m.: One minor injury at the scene, a sign-off, and two other vehicles involved moved to the Alabama Fire Hall.
