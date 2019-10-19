Musician Dylan DeSmit releases new LP Nov. 8

Press release:

Local guitarist/singer Dylan DeSmit will be releasing his new album, "Sittin' by the Fire" on Nov. 8th.

The new album is a follow-up to his 2017 EP, "Pizza for Breakfast."

Recorded over the past year and a half at Watchmen Studios in Lockport, "Sittin' by the Fire" features more of a Southern rock/country rock sound than DeSmit's previous work.

It consists of 12 tracks, including the singles "October" and "Castle." The album will be available on all online streaming platforms, including Spotify, Itunes, and Bandcamp. It will also be available on CD.