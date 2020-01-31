Nate McMurray calls on Chris Jacobs to renounce NRCC 'smears'

Press release:

Nate McMurray, Democratic candidate for Congress, blasted the National Republican Congressional Caucus (NRCC) for launching a childish smear campaign just hours before he was unanimously endorsed for the upcoming special election.

“I grew up in Western New York and I know the people here a lot better than a bunch of out-of-touch Washington insiders who only care about lining their own pockets at the taxpayers' expense," McMurray said. "I know how hard folks here work, and frankly we are all sick and tired of being pawns in a partisan political game that seeks power for the sake of power.

"These same enablers who supported an indicted criminal just to keep NY-27 red are brazen to believe they have any credibility with the good people here."

The National Republican Congressional Caucus (NRCC), which is supporting McMurray's opponent, issued a statement yesterday calling McMurray a “deranged socialist loser."

“With money from corporate PACs, Washington lobbyists and billionaires, they insult the people of our region with this behavior," McMurray said. "They do not represent us and we cannot afford to continue to go without sensible and ethical leadership here. I reject the NRCC’s reprehensible behavior, and I call on my opponent Chris Jacobs to denounce it as well so that we can debate the issues like adults, draw contrasts between our resumes, and let the voters of NY-27 pick the best candidate for the job.

"Is that the best they can do? Immature, mean-spirited insults? Instead of talking about jobs in one of the worst job markets in the country, health care when countless Americans are going bankrupt over medical bills, they have the audacity to perpetuate hateful rhetoric that is representative of the extremely divisive state of politics today.”