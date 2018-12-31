December 31, 2018 - 1:42pm
National Grid planning extra crews during anticipated wind storm
posted by Howard B. Owens in National Grid, weather, news.
Press release:
With strong winds in the forecast for large portions of upstate New York, National Grid is increasing its overnight staffing and will have line crews report for duty earlier than normal tomorrow morning. The company is prepared for the upcoming weather and provides the following safety tips so customers can be prepared as well.
Electricity & Generator Safety
- If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.
- Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed
- lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or to your local emergency response organization.
- Generators used to supply power during an outage, must be operated outdoors to
- prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
- Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642- 4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)
- Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices.
- Please drive carefully and use caution when driving near any crews working to restore power.
- Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.
