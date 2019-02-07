National Grid ramping up staffing for wind storm, postpones planned outage for Batavia

As part of National Grid's preparations, the company is postponing a planned power outage in a portion of Batavia on Friday night and early Saturday morning, said spokesman David Bertola. Assuming the forecast holds, the outage, which will affect about 600 customers along the West Main Street corridor, will take place Feb. 15 and 16. Bertola said based on the forecast, National Grid's personnel will be deployed to storm coverage.

Press release: