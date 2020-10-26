Nationally, demand for gas drops; locally, average price unchanged

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.16, down 1 cent from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.61. The New York State average is $2.24 – down 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.70.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.20 (no change since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.21 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.18 (no change since last week)

Rochester -- $2.23 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.31 (no change since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.17 (down 1 cent since last week)

Watertown -- $2.29 (down 1 cent since last week)

The Energy Information Administration (EIA), reports that gas demand is decreasing. Low demand, even as total domestic stocks increased, has helped to push pump prices down. As demand remains low, American drivers should expect pump prices to continue to decline this fall.

Domestic crude prices have increased despite market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand as countries impose new restrictions that will likely limit oil consumption. However, if demand concerns continue to weigh on the market, crude prices — and gas prices — could decrease.