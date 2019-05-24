Local Matters

May 24, 2019 - 5:37pm

NET detail snags pair of suspected drug dealers from Rochester

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.
sessionsgermaynemug2019.jpg walkershakerramug2019.jpg
 Germayne Sessions    Shakerra Walker

A traffic stop in the City of Batavia last night by police officers working a Neighborhood Enforcement Team detail yielded a cache of drugs and a pair of felony arrests.

Germayne D. Sessions, 25, of Cummings Street, Rochester, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th; unlawful possession of marijuana; promoting prison contraband, 1st; falsify business records, 1st; criminal impersonation, 2nd; driving without a license; and a license plate violation.

Sessions was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana during the traffic stop. At the jail, he was allegedly found in possession of nine bags of heroin. He is also accused of providing police officers with a false identification.

Shakerra B. Walker, 18, of North Goodman Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd. She was allegedly found in possession of 35 baggies of crack cocaine.

Both Sessions and Walker were jailed without bail.

Participating in the traffic stop, along with Batavia PD, were the Sheriff's Office and members of the Local Drug Task Force.

