October 2, 2020 - 4:41pm
New positive cases reported in Alabama, Elba, and Le Roy
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 314 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Elba, and Le Roy.
- The individuals are in their 20’s, 30’s, and 70’s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 6 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 318 positive cases
- The new positive case resides in Shelby.
- The individual is in their 60’s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 3 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.