October 2, 2020 - 4:41pm

New positive cases reported in Alabama, Elba, and Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

  • Genesee County received 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 314 positive cases
    • The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Elba, and Le Roy.
    • The individuals are in their 20’s, 30’s, and 70’s.
    • The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • 6 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
       
  • Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 318 positive cases
  • The new positive case resides in Shelby.
  • The individual is in their 60’s.
  • The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
  • 3 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.

