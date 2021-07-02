Newly elected City Schools trustee steps down to pursue administration position

Brenda Good, elected to a City Schools Board of Trustees seat in May would rather be a candidate for an administrator's position in the district than a member of the board, according to a letter of resignation she sent to Superintendent Anibal Soler on June 14.

The board voted unanimously to accept her resignation last night.

Good's resignation comes after last month's resignation by Peter Cecere, so there are now two vacant positions on the board.

In her resignation email to Soler, Good acknowledged a prior phone call and said, "After much thought, I have decided to resign my anticipated seat on the Batavia City School Board. I am very invested in the youth and community of Batavia as my goal is to help all of our students become successful adults. With that said, I'm highly interested in becoming an administrator within the Batavia City School District. I'd like to be given the opportunity to interview for anticipated openings."

It will be up to the remaining trustees to fill the vacancies and the district has posted a call for candidates.

John Reigle, who won re-election in May, and Jennifer Lendvay, elected to her first term, took their oaths of office last night.