Nine projects in Genesee County receive $1.4 in economic development grants
Today, the governor's office announced $761 million in economic development grants statewide, including $1.4 million for projects in Genesee County.
The local projects:
|City of Batavia
|Advancing Batavia Opportunities
|The City of Batavia will advance the redevelopment of City Centre and Harvester Center BOA strategic sites within the Batavia Opportunity Area by undertaking pre-development activities including preliminary engineering and architectural studies, legal services, real estate services, zoning updates, and marketing.
|$193,500
|City of Batavia
|Revitalize Downtown Batavia
|The City will assist in the renovation of mixed-use buildings in the City's Business Improvement District.
|$300,000
|Genesee County
|Genesee County 2040 Strategy
|Genesee County will prepare an update to its outdated 1997 Comprehensive to provide a new direction for the future of Genesee County with a focus on economic development and community revitalization. The plan will be action-oriented and community-driven with an emphasis on priority county- wide revitalization projects complemented by an implementation strategy and performance measurements.
|$40,000
|Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council
|Seymour Place
|The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council will make needed renovations and upgrades to maintain the fundamental beauty of its historical building while bringing the functionality of the building into the 21st century.
|$72,500
|Town of Byron
|Town of Byron Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Study
|The Town of Byron will complete an engineering report to evaluate disinfection alternatives at its wastewater treatment plant.
|$30,000
|Town of Pavilion
|Town of Pavilion Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection Study
|The Town of Pavilion will complete an engineering report to evaluate disinfection alternatives at its wastewater treatment plant.
|$30,000
|Village of Corfu
|Village of Corfu Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection
|The Village of Corfu will install effluent disinfection at the village's wastewater treatment plant. This project will improve water quality by reducing pathogens in the treatment plant's discharge.
|$620,000
|Village of Elba
|Village of Elba Wastewater Treatment Facility and Collection System Study
|The Village of Elba will complete an engineering report to evaluate disinfection alternatives at its wastewater treatment facility. The report will also include recommended actions to reduce the inflow and infiltration in the sanitary sewer collection system.
|$30,000
|Village of LeRoy
|Village of LeRoy Sewer Inflow and Infiltration Study
|The Village of LeRoy will complete an engineering report that provides a detailed sanitary sewer collection system capital improvement plan based on investigations of inflow and infiltration in the system.
|$30,000
Press release:
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than $761 million in economic and community development funding has been awarded through Round IX of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Since its inception in 2011, over $6.9 billion has been awarded to more than 8,300 projects that are projected to create and retain more than 240,000 jobs statewide through the REDC process.
"Throughout the Regional Economic Development Council process over the past nine years, we have seen unprecedented regional investment focusing on a ground-up, strategic model that has spurred tremendous growth in every corner of this great state," Governor Cuomo said. "By bringing together local leaders and stakeholders who are invested in their communities we have replaced the 'one size fits all' approach to economic development with one that is unique to each community, creating opportunities for success all across the Empire State."
"By empowering local officials and stakeholders who know their communities best, we have transformed the state's economic development strategy into one that is not only successful, but is built to last," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Chair of the Regional Economic Development Councils. "Together, we are revitalizing downtowns, supporting and attracting businesses, and welcoming new residents and visitors. Through the REDCs, we are advancing the strategic economic development strategies of each region and supporting growth as part of the Downtown and Upstate Revitalization Initiatives. With a focus on workforce development and growth of high-tech industries, we are adding new job opportunities and strengthening the economy of New York State."
Today, more than $761 million in economic and community development funding was awarded through Round IX of the REDC initiative:
- Western New York: Regional Council Awardee | $67.3 million supporting 109 projects
- Finger Lakes: Regional Council Awardee | $64.4 million supporting 94 projects
- Southern Tier: Top Performer | $88.9 million supporting 109 projects
- Central New York: Top Performer | $86.2 million supporting 93 projects
- Mohawk Valley: Top Performer | $82.7 million supporting 81 projects
- North Country: Regional Council Awardee | $67.9 million supporting 83 projects
- Capital Region: Top Performer | $84.1 million supporting 120 projects
- Mid-Hudson: Regional Council Awardee | $65.8 million supporting 105 projects
- New York City: Regional Council Awardee | $66.3 million supporting 109 projects
- Long Island: Top Performer | $87.9 million supporting 94 projects
More information on the 2019 Regional Economic Development Council Awards, including a full list of awardees, is available here.
Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, "For nearly ten years, the REDC process has been the driving force behind New York State's economic development decisions, and the model is a proven success. As the process enters the next decade, we are seeing the legacy of past projects being completed and excited about the new economic development opportunities our REDCs continue to identify."
The REDC process has transformed New York State government's approach to economic development, creating a statewide framework for bottom-up, regional economic growth and streamlining the state funding application process. Established in 2011 as a centerpiece of the governor's strategy to jumpstart the economy and create jobs, the Regional Councils replaced the state's old top-down approach with one that is community-based and performance-driven.
This spring, Governor Cuomo launched Round IX of the REDC initiative and the fourth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. A full list of communities in which $10 million will be invested through the DRI, along with their applications, is available here.
In 2019, all 10 REDCs competed for up to $150 million in capital funds and $75 million in Excelsior Tax Credits for projects identified by the Regional Councils as priorities in their regions. All ten regions competed for designation as a Top Performer with the five top performing regions being awarded a share of $100 million in ESD capital grants. The remaining five regions were awarded a share of $50 million in ESD capital grants. Each region was also awarded a share of $75 million in Excelsior Tax Credits to help attract and grow business in the region.
The Regional Council priorities this year included working with local businesses and communities to identify childcare needs and develop potential solutions; developing an economic and environmental justice strategy for the region; supporting community investment in place-making and downtown revitalization; and supporting the state's $175 million Workforce Development Initiative. Each council was asked to address these items in ways that complement each regional vision.
During Round IX, the Strategic Implementation Assessment Team (SIAT), comprised of state agency commissioners and members of the New York State Legislature, received presentations on this year's proposals from each of the ten Regional Councils and assessed the implementation of the regions' strategic plans.