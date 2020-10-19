No change in average local gas price

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.17, down 2 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.65. The New York State average is $2.25 – the same as last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.70.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.20 (no change since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.22 (no change since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.1 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.24 (no change since last week)

Rome -- $2.31 (no change since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.18 (down 1 cent since last week)

Watertown -- $2.30 (no change since last week)

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped to $2.17, which is significantly cheaper than last year (-48 cents). In a recent report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly.

Domestic crude prices have also declined as market concern increased regarding an increase in coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand as nations impose new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. If demand concerns persist, crude prices could continue to decline — alongside pump prices.