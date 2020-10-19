No change in average local gas price
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.17, down 2 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.65. The New York State average is $2.25 – the same as last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.70.
AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia -- $2.20 (no change since last week)
- Buffalo -- $2.22 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca -- $2.1 (down 1 cent since last week)
- Rochester -- $2.24 (no change since last week)
- Rome -- $2.31 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse -- $2.18 (down 1 cent since last week)
- Watertown -- $2.30 (no change since last week)
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped to $2.17, which is significantly cheaper than last year (-48 cents). In a recent report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly.
Domestic crude prices have also declined as market concern increased regarding an increase in coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand as nations impose new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. If demand concerns persist, crude prices could continue to decline — alongside pump prices.
GasBuddy:
"Gas prices have continued to remain subdued in large part due to the stalemate in Washington that's holding back another round of stimulus for Americans, which could boost the economy and oil demand and help Americans get back to work," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"Absent some resolve from lawmakers to boost the economy, we're likely in store for another week of sideways price movements, keeping average gas prices near current levels for the fourth straight month. We may continue to see us stuck in this territory until there's meaningful change in our COVID-19 outlook."