Notre Dame dominates Holley 47-32 in Girls Basketball

Notre Dame improved to 8-1 on the season in Girls Basketball with a 47-32 win over Holley.

Amelia McCulley scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish, hitting two three-pointers along the way, and coming up with five rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

Avelin Tomidy scored eight points and had six rebounds. Emma Sisson scored seven points and have five rebounds.

Also in Girls Basketball on Wednesday:

Alexander beat Elba 58-53. Alyssa Kramer scored 32 points for Alexander. Laurel Kania scored 13, and Melanie Pohl scored 10. No stats reported for Elba.

Byron-Bergen beat Pembroke 52-40. Kendall Phillips scored 19 points for the Bees. Karli Houseknecht scored 11 points for the Dragons.

In Boys Basketball:

Batavia beat Vertus 74-71. The Blue Devils improve to 7-2 on the season. Ja'Vin McFollins scored 19 points for Batavia. Carter McFollins scored 17. Aiden Bellavia scored 15.

Le Roy beat Letchworth 67-49. Merritt Holly, Jr. scored 26 points for the Knights.

Pavilion lost to Mount Morris, 67-52.

