January 5, 2022 - 4:08pm

Notre Dame overcomes Pembroke in Rotary first-round 48-34

posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, pembroke, rotary tournament, basketball, sports, Batavia Rotary Club.

pemndrotary2021.jpg

Notre Dame will get a chance to play for another Rotary Club crown at 7:30 p.m. tonight at GCC after beating an aggressive Pembroke Lady Dragons team on Tuesday for a 49-34 victory.

The Lady Irish were led by Emma Sisson with 13 points, Mayee Green, 12, and Lindsey Weidman, 10.

For Pembroke, Karli Houseknecht scored 16 points.

For more game photos, click here.

pemndrotary2021-2.jpg

pemndrotary2021-3.jpg

pemndrotary2021-4.jpg

pemndrotary2021-5.jpg

pemndrotary2021-6.jpg

pemndrotary2021-7.jpg

