Notre Dame overcomes Pembroke in Rotary first-round 48-34

Notre Dame will get a chance to play for another Rotary Club crown at 7:30 p.m. tonight at GCC after beating an aggressive Pembroke Lady Dragons team on Tuesday for a 49-34 victory.

The Lady Irish were led by Emma Sisson with 13 points, Mayee Green, 12, and Lindsey Weidman, 10.

For Pembroke, Karli Houseknecht scored 16 points.

For more game photos, click here.