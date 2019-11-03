Notre Dame routs Bolivar-Richburg in Class D semifinal

Video Sponsor

The Fighting Irish advanced to the finals of the Class D sections on Friday with a 52-6 win over Bolivar-Richburg at Cal-Mum.

Jed Reese set a new single-season school record for yards rushed at 1,723 with 232 yads on 21 attempts. He scored three touchdowns.

QB Gabe Macdonald rushed for 37 yards on nine carries and scored a TD while passing for 52 yards and a TD. He was 6-10 and had two 2-point conversions.

Mark Sanders rushed for 96 yards on two carries and scored a TD. He had four receptions for 46 yards and a TD.

Cody Henry carried the ball nine times for 72 yards and a TD.

On defense, Henry had 10 tackles and a pass deflection. Macdonald had eight tackles. Reese and Connor McWilliams had five tackles each one sack. Mason Randall had six tackles and a sack.

In all, Notre Dame notched five sacks and held B-R to 74 total yards.

Next, Alexander at Brockport for the Class D championship.