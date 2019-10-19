Notre Dame secures #1 seed in sectionals with win over Alexander

Video Sponsor

In the battle of unbeaten Class D teams, Notre Dame beat Alexander on Friday night 40-0. This means the Fighting Irish will go into the postseason as the #1 seed in Class D and Alexander will be ranked #2.

Notre Dame's QB Gab Macdonald was 7-10 passing for 213 yards and a TD. He rushed 11 times for 49 yards and a TD. Jeb Reese carried the ball 20 times for 118 yards and a TD. Tony Zambito had two receptions for 93 yards.

For Alexander, Dylan Busch and Josh DeVries had solid games but the Trojans couldn't sustain a drive. Busch was 11 for 21 passing for 121 yards. Devries had five receptions for 87 yards. Ty Woods led the Trojans with 11 tackles.

Also on Friday:

Batavia beat Newark 38-15 to finish the regular season at 5-2.

Le Roy beat Wayland-Cohocton 43 - 12 to finish the regular season 7-0. The Knights are the #1 seed in Class C. Kyler LaCarte rushed for 109 yards and scored a TD while passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Before Friday's game in Alexander, players Nathan Luker and Evan Whitmore did a fine job singing the National Anthem. Video below.