Notre Dame/Alexander has strong showing at state indoor championships

The Notre Dame/Alexander Indoor Track Team wrapped up its season at this state meet on Saturday in Staten Island with a seventh place state finish in the 4x400 relay, posting a time of 4:09.89.

Jadyn Mullen placed 17th in 55 hurdles with a time of 8:92 and 18th in the 600 with a time of 1:39.08.

Submitted photo and information.