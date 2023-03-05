Local Matters

March 5, 2023 - 1:00pm

Notre Dame/Alexander has strong showing at state indoor championships

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, indoor track, Notre Dame, Alexander.

img_1492.jpg

The Notre Dame/Alexander Indoor Track Team wrapped up its season at this state meet on Saturday in Staten Island with a seventh place state finish in the 4x400 relay, posting a time of 4:09.89.

Jadyn Mullen placed 17th in 55 hurdles with a time of 8:92 and 18th in the 600 with a time of 1:39.08.

Submitted photo and information.

