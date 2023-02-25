Local Matters

February 25, 2023

OA picks up ease sectional win

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, oakfield-alabama.

oafeb25-67_websize-2.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama easily dispatched of Clyde-Savannah in their Class C2 sectional playoff game on Friday, 84-28.

Scoring for the Hornets:

  • Kyle Porter, 17 points, 5 assists, 3 steals
  • Colton Yasses, 15 points
  • Brayden Smith, 9 points, 3 steals
  • Noah Currier, 9 points, 4 assists, 4 steals
  • Aiden Warner, 6 rebounds

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.

oafeb25-48_websize-2.jpg

oafeb25-41_websize-2.jpg

oafeb25-38_websize-2.jpg

oafeb25-32_websize-2.jpg

oafeb25-27_websize-2.jpg

oafeb25-21_websize-2.jpg

oafeb25-11_websize-2.jpg

