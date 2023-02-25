OA picks up ease sectional win

Oakfield-Alabama easily dispatched of Clyde-Savannah in their Class C2 sectional playoff game on Friday, 84-28.

Scoring for the Hornets:

Kyle Porter, 17 points, 5 assists, 3 steals

Colton Yasses, 15 points

Brayden Smith, 9 points, 3 steals

Noah Currier, 9 points, 4 assists, 4 steals

Aiden Warner, 6 rebounds

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.