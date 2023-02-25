February 25, 2023 - 3:06pm
OA picks up ease sectional win
Oakfield-Alabama easily dispatched of Clyde-Savannah in their Class C2 sectional playoff game on Friday, 84-28.
Scoring for the Hornets:
- Kyle Porter, 17 points, 5 assists, 3 steals
- Colton Yasses, 15 points
- Brayden Smith, 9 points, 3 steals
- Noah Currier, 9 points, 4 assists, 4 steals
- Aiden Warner, 6 rebounds
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
