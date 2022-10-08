OAE gets Senior Night win 48-13

The Oakfield-Alabama Aggies remain undefeated on the 2022 season after swamping Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 48-13 on Friday night.

It was senior night for the Aggies.

Noah Currier had Carries, 131 yards, three Rushing TDs, a 32-yard reception TD, and 60-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Bodie Hyde, five carries, 121 yards, one TD, 2-4 passing, 59 Yards, two passing TDs, and on defense, eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

Connor Scott, two carries, 43 yards, 5 Tackles, and a fumble recovery.

Brayden Smith, 10 tackles

Aiden Warner, 10 tackles

TJ Andrews , nine tackles

"It's nice to get a win against a tough opponent like CMBB, but the story tonight was about how we need to continue to work towards cleaning up a few things if we are going to accomplish the goals we want to accomplish," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "Luckily, true progress is not always linear. We will enjoy the win tonight and look to our next opponent as an opportunity to take steps in the right direction for our team's journey."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.