Oakfield-Alabama hires new superintendent

Press release:

The Oakfield-Alabama Central School District’s Board of Education (BOE), has selected John Fisgus as the district’s next Superintendent.

"I am deeply honored and extremely excited to join the Oakfield-Alabama school community and family. I am eager to begin my work as your next Superintendent and I am excited to work for such a great Board and staff at Oakfield-Alabama. It is my mission to make O-A a 'District of Distinction' and through collaboration and teamwork, the place to be!"

“The Board of Education truly values the input we received from the various stakeholder groups who met with the candidates to help us make a final decision,” said Matt Lamb, President of the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District’s Board of Education. “We are confident that John Fisgus will lead our district through the issues we face in our region. With his leadership, we will work together to deliver the best education possible for our students.”

Fisgus is currently the Principal of Royalton-Hartland Middle School, in the Royalton-Hartland Central School District (RHCSD), where he has served since 2008. His responsibilities as principal include supervising and hiring all instructional and support staff, developing and managing a building budget as well as assisting with the district budget development process. Fisgus created honor courses in all four academic core subjects within the middle school and is the facilitator of the district’s Professional Learning Community Team. Prior to that, he served as the assistant principal at Lake Shore Middle School. Fisgus began his career in education in 1998 as an eighth-grade math teacher at Depew Middle School in the Depew Union Free School District. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Secondary Mathematics Education from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Fisgus earned a Master of Science in School Administration from Canisius College and holds a New York State School Administrator/Supervisor and School Administrator Certificate.

The anticipated start date for the new superintendent is January 2019.

Kevin MacDonald, District Superintendent of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, acted as the search consultant and noted that the search process was a true collaboration between the Board of Education, district staff and community.