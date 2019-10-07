Oakfield's highway superintendent retires after decades of community service

In one way or another Alan Dennis has been serving his community in Oakfield for most of his adult life.

He's been a Little League coach, a member of the water committee and zoning board of appeals, elected at one time to the Town Board, then, after 22 years working at Graham Manufacturing, he went to work for the Highway Department (resigning his Town Board seat at the time).

Sixteen years ago, he became the town's highway superintendent, but all those years of service came to an end Thursday when Dennis retired.

He was given a big party in Town Hall, where he received several presents, including the handmade bench he's sitting on in the photo above.

"I’ve always been active in the community. I think it’s good place to live," Dennis said.

A few years ago he and his wife, Debbie, bought a recreational vehicle and they plan to travel a bit but retirement will be a whole new world, he said.

"I’ve worked every day of my life," Dennis said. "I’ve never had a day where I was off, so it’s going to be a schedule adjustment."

Debbie Dennis, Alan's wife of 45 years, signs a life-size cutout photo of Alan.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley presented Dennis with an Assembly resolution commemorating his years of service to the community.