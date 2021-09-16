Office for the Aging offering assistance with HEAP applications

Press Release:

Each year, Office for the Aging assists older adults with their HEAP applications. If you received your pre-printed application in the mail for the 2021-2022 HEAP season, please mail it to Office for the Aging, 2 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020. You may also drop it off at the front desk of Office for the Aging. Please be sure to include all current income information and year-to date interest and dividends earned on any accounts.

For new applicants, HEAP will open on October 1, 2021. We will have blank applications available in our front vestibule. If you have any questions about how to fill a new application out, we encourage you to call the office.

Due to continued concerns with COVID, walk-ins are highly discouraged. Many questions can be answered during a phone call. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.