On low demand, gas prices continue to fall

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $1.86, down seven cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.82. The New York State average is $2.25 – down five cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.82. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.31 (down seven cents since last week)

Buffalo - $2.31 (down two cents since last week)

Ithaca - $2.27 (down five cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.24 (down three cents since last week)

Rome - $2.24 (down five cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.19 (down five cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.24 (down five cents since last week)

Gas prices continue to be unusually low. Two reasons for this dip in prices: COVID-19 – demand is historically low, and the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia drove oil prices down. Oil prices directly impact pump prices.

Some gas stations across the U.S. are selling gas for less than $1 per gallon – the Native American reservations locally are doing this. Gas prices are higher in NYS due to three main factors: taxes, no refinery in NYS, and delivery challenges.

Typically, at this time of year, refineries would be switching over to summer-blend fuel, which is more expensive to make, and demand would be rising with Easter/spring break travel – but this is a very unique situation given the extremely low demand, no travel, and refineries stalling production.