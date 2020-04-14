One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, 46 active cases, 30 recoveries

Daily COVID-19 briefing:

As of 2 p.m. today: Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 77 positive cases. The individual resides in Batavia. The individual is in their 30s. The positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Two of the positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County: Twp new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 31 Of the new positive cases today, one lives in Albion and one lives in Barre The ages include one individual is under 20 and one individual is in their 80s. Three have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation Three of the positive cases are hospitalized.

Mapping Update: Today we are adding Wyoming County mapping. Genesee Orleans County will not be making any statement related to Wyoming County. Please contact the Wyoming County Health Department for any inquiries.

Due to the current limited swabbing kits, there continue to be guidelines in place for primary care providers to order COVID-19 swabbing. This is based upon screening for high risk categories. Contact your primary care provider first to discuss symptoms and ability to be swabbed.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).

If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus.

When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names of close contacts, we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts.

If you are experiencing ANY COVID-19 related symptoms STAY HOME! Do not go to work, do not go to the store, do not go anywhere, YOU are spreading the virus. STAY HOME!

Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases.