One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received 3 more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has 2 new cases and Genesee has 1. Contact tracing has been initiated. There is currently no further information to release on ages and location. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.

We encourage everyone to continue social distancing and staying home. If you need to go out, for essential needs, only one person should be running those errands so as not to risk further exposure. This is not a time for gatherings or play dates or date night. The life you save may be you or a loved one. We can do this together…we are one day closer to this being a memory.