One person down following report of person with a knife on Ross Street, Batavia

Batavia police responded to Ross Street for a report of a disturbance involving a person with a knife.

The subject is at large and said to be armed with a knife. He is described as a black male.

The victim reportedly has a significant stab wound in his side.

Mercy EMS and City fire responding.

UPDATE 12:51 a.m.: The suspect may have been located by the Richmond library.

UPDATE 1:52 a.m.: The victim suffered multiple serious stab wounds and was transported to UMMC, according to Sgt. Dan Coffey, Batavia PD. Coffey said that he doesn't have an update on the condition of the patient.