Pair of Batavia residents fill vacant seats on City School's board

Chezeray Rolle Michelle Humes

Batavia residents Chezeray Rolle and Michelle Humes have been selected to fill two vacancies on the City Schools Board of Trustees.

Rolle is a 2009 graduate of Batavia High and a U.S. Army veteran who served for six years, including two deployments to Afghanistan. He is currently employed at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia and coaches Batavia Bulldawgs football. He married his wife Bianca in 2012. He and his wife have three children attending City Schools.

Humes is a customer service manager at Hodgins Engraving. She is married and her and her husband's son graduated from BHS in 2020.

They replace Peter Cecere, who resigned in June, and Brenda Good, who won a seat on the board in May but resigned before taking office in order to become a candidate for an administrative position in the district.